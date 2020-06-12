15 minutes. The presidential campaign of the president of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, will not be responsible for the assistants to the rally to be held June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, get coronavirus. In fact, it is asking them not to sue in the event this occurs.

Participants in the event, the first to be held by Trump after the pandemic slowdown, must confirm their attendance at the Oklahoma rally. When registering, they have to accept a disclaimer. They declare that they acknowledge that “there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present.”

“By attending the rally, you and anyone they voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, “says the document.

Likewise, it states that “they agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President Inc., the BOK Center -where the event will take place-, ASM Global or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors or volunteers for any illness or injury. ” This is what is read in the warning, according to information from the CNN television network.

Fear of a second wave

The Trump campaign announced this Wednesday that on July 19 it will resume the rallies for the US elections, scheduled for November 3. Trump does not hold rallies, which have been widely popular since 2016, since early March, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came when many areas of the US are registering outbreaks and rebounds of those infected. Progressively, restrictions are being lifted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The health authorities were against allowing large crowds. The reason? Fear of a spike in infections, especially in closed places. Likewise, doctors and specialists fear a second wave of infections in the country. Especially with the arrival of autumn and winter, and as the population returns to work.

Added to this are the agglomerations registered in various parts of the country on the occasion of the protests called during the last two weeks against racism and police brutality, after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of the Police.