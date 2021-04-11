Attendees at MWC21 will be able to enter Barcelona without restrictions | News | Connectivity

The GSMA and the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Spain have announced the details of an agreement for all those enrolled in the MWC21 Barcelona -including exhibitors, attendees, sponsors and partners- can enter our country to attend the event in person.

Although citizens of a non-EU country are not currently allowed to enter Spain, exceptions apply to certain groups of people, most notably “highly qualified workers”. The decision of the Spanish government means that, from now on, those registered in the MWC21 Barcelona are included in this category.

This decision about international travel is part of the plan

John Hoffman, CEO of the GSMA, states that: “The health and safety of all who participate in the Barcelona MWC, both in Spain and abroad, remains our top priority as we navigate rapidly changing circumstances. This decision is a resounding vote of trust in the careful planning carried out to date and in our strong collaboration with the different political parties in the host city. We will continue to work closely with our partners to provide a safe and enjoyable experience. “

The GSMA will share the data of the people registered in the MWC21 of Barcelona with the Spanish authorities to facilitate their entry into the country

The GSMA will share the data of the people registered in the MWC21 of Barcelona with the Spanish authorities to facilitate their entry into the country. This change allows those enrolled who are currently denied entry into the country, including citizens from China and the United States, to travel to Spain in order to attend and do business at MWC21.

Attendees at MWC21 will be able to enter Barcelona without restrictions.

The GSMA has adapted its registration process to accommodate this international business travel policy.

All people participating in the event from outside the European Union and the Schengen Area must follow this process to facilitate entry into Spain:

• Complete your online registration for the event using the MWC21 Barcelona registration system:

-All people who wish to enter Spain must be fully registered for MWC21 Barcelona.

-Once registration is completed, the GSMA will provide the relevant information to the Spanish government for visa and border control purposes.

• Once the registration is completed, they will receive a confirmation of attendance at MWC Barcelona 2021. They should take it into account when contacting their consulate or visa issuing authority and also take it with them when they start the trip to attend the event.

• The registration system will be updated in the coming weeks to reflect the updated process. Likewise, the people already registered will be contacted and they will be indicated when they should complete this additional information.

Keep in mind that people included in the following categories will not be able to use the previous process to enter Spain:

• Those who wish to enter Spain as tourists or for any reason other than their participation in MWC Barcelona 2021.

• Individuals residing in high-risk Covid-19 countries, as determined by the Spanish government.

• People who are prohibited or restricted from entering Spain for any other reason.

MWC21 Barcelona Your Way

The GSMA is aware that not everyone decides to attend in person, so the MWC21 Barcelona will be for the first time a hybrid event with a rich virtual experience that will be offered in parallel to face-to-face activities. Online, pass holders will be able to explore virtual exhibitions and network with global decision makers via video before, during and after the show. Keynote addresses, conferences, partner programs and summits will be broadcast live and available on demand to viewers in all time zones. The portal will also allow attendees to interact directly with each other and with exhibitors in real time.