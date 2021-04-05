attempted rebellion against the king, an imprisoned ex-heir, and international espionage

In an ever turbulent Middle East, Jordan is often the most stable country in the area. It acts as a buffer state as a keystone between its noisy neighbors, such as Israel, Syria, Iraq or Saudi Arabia. However, recent events do not suggest that this will continue to be the case, as the Jordanian Government has accused former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, King Abdullah II’s half-brother, of collaborate with foreign forces to conspire against the monarch and the stability of the country.

“Communications from Hamzah with a foreign intelligence agency about plans to destabilize Jordan have been intercepted,” Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday. These events, unprecedented in the state of Jordan, have led to the house arrest of Hamzah and the interrogation and detention of Sharif Hasan bin Zaid, belonging to royalty, as well as Bassem Awadallah, former head of the Royal House, former adviser to the monarch and former Minister of Finance. In addition, these two must be added to about twenty suspects who have not been identified.

However, Prince Hamzah – who was removed from the dynastic line in 2004 when King Abdullah appointed his eldest son, Prince Hussein, as his successor – has denied the eldest and has been encouraged to challenge authority. In a conversation recorded by himself with the head of the Army, Yusef Huneiti, when he went to his palace to prevent him from leaving, he stated: “I am waiting to see what you do. I will not take any action or movement immediately, but certainly not I will obey your orders. ” Later, he noted: “The head of the Army came to my house to threaten me. I recorded what I said, which has been given to my family and friends outside of Jordan to protect me. “

Thus, Hamza maintains that among the orders given by the Army to limit his movements and communications is the prohibition of accessing the social network Twitter or contacting people outside his family, which “is not accepted in any way”, he has indicated. In addition, according to his version, he is being persecuted for his proximity to certain critical currents with the Jordanian Government. “I am not responsible for the collapse of governance, corruption and incompetence that has prevailed in our governance structure for the past 15 to 20 years and that has been getting worse. I am not responsible for the lack of faith that people have in their institutions, “he said in a video sent to the BBC.

All countries show their support for King Abdullah II to avoid suspicion

The main unknown hovering over this political earthquake in Jordan is clear, which country has collaborated with Prince Hamzah to organize a conspiracy against King Abdullah II, in case the Jordanian government’s accusations are true. Both political and economic interests are always behind these types of sedition attempts, so many states are suspected of being behind this attempt.

Precisely for this reason, a long list of countries has already expressed their public support for King Abdullah II, thus trying to disappear from the group of possible suspects. Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Morocco, Turkey or the United States are some of these states, in addition to the European Union, which produced a statement supporting the current Jordanian monarch.

Suspicions about Hamzah and the taboo of criticizing the monarchy

Both the government and the royal family have strong suspicions that Hamzah was indeed preparing a way to overthrow the monarchy from within and with foreign support. His main argument is his rapprochement with dissident tribal groups. Maintains that has held meetings with the heads of these, in which criticisms were launched against misgovernment and corruption in the country. The prince was only a listener in those meetings, but the reproaches to Abdullah II expressed in public violated the taboo of not questioning the figure of the king, a habit that had not been seen so far.

The truth is that Hamzah’s current discourse does coincide in many respects with those of these Bedouin tribal groups, with the control of the springs of power since the constitution of the Emirate of Transjordan. “It has reached a point where no one can speak or express their opinion about anything without being intimidated, arrested, harassed and threatened “declared the prince himself under house arrest.

Another of the accusations by the Jordanian executive, according to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, is that among those detained in the security operation in Amman is the former Mosad agent (foreign spy corps) Roy Shpushik, whom they accuse of organizing the flight. leaving the country for Hamzah and his associates. Deputy Prime Minister Safadi noted: “Prince Hamzah sought to mobilize local figures for actions designed to harm national security.” He also added that “persons linked to foreign security services” contacted Prince Hamzah’s wife and They even offered him a plane “to evacuate them immediately from Jordan to another country.”

Thus, the international community – and the countries in the Middle East in particular – closely follow the events that are taking place within Jordan. At the moment Hamzah seems ready to challenge the authority of the monarch and the Government, as he defends his innocence. His mother, Queen Noor, spoke in the same vein, with great influence in the country, who tweeted: “I pray that justice prevails for all the innocent victims of these perverse slanders.”