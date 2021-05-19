Attacks support levels in the short and medium term

ArcelorMittal Worker

The price of ArcelorMittal it opens a significant downward gap after registering yesterday a session with a wide upper shadow in relation to its range, whose maximum is set close to annual maximums of 27.85 euros per share. In this sense, sell signals are activated in price oscillators, while the price tests (1) the area of ​​25.75 euros and (2) the accelerated growing guideline of recent months, being the violation of 25.75 euros per share, an opportunity to project the breadth of the last short-term consolidation process, starting from the vanishing point, setting targets up to the area of ​​23.635 / 23.515 euros per share.

ArcelorMIttal on daily chart with Trading Activity (window with blue background), Stochastic oscillator (window with green background) and Mid-range range (window with yellow background)

ArcelorMittal daily chart with Trading Zone analysis template