BOSTON. The death of George Floyd has reopened the debate on violence during European colonization and slavery in the United States, reflected in a growing movement that seeks the destruction of statues of characters considered racist.

Two statues of Christopher Columbus were vandalized Tuesday night by protesters protesting against racial violence in Richmond, Virginia, and in Boston, Massachusetts.

A thousand protesters gathered in front of the monument, in Byrd Park, to show solidarity with indigenous peoples. After the harangues, the effigy of Columbus was wrapped in a burning flag and thrown into a lake.

“Columbus represents genocide,” was one of the phrases painted at the base of the monument, about three meters.

At the same time, in Boston, the city council removed the stone statue of Christopher Columbus that is in the park that bears his name, on an avenue at the north end of the city, after he was beheaded last night.

In Belgium, the equestrian statue of King Leopold II (1835-1909) located in Place de Trône in Brussels, dawned with numerous anti-racist paintings, three days after a massive demonstration.

On the bust of the ex-monarch can be read the inscription “BLM”, by the movement “Black Lives Matter” (Black lives matter), as well as the phrase “This man killed 15 million people”, referring to the deaths caused during its colonial presence in the Congo between the years 1885 and 1909.

This is in addition to similar actions in the UK following the murder of Floyd by a white police officer. Protesters seek to remove symbols of the British colonial past following the demolition last Sunday of the statue of Edward Colston, a late-17th-century slave trader in Bristol.

On Tuesday afternoon, coinciding with Floyd’s burial on the other side of the Atlantic, thousands of British activists tried to do the same in Oxford with the statue of Cecil Rhodes, a mining magnate and colonial politician, active in South Africa during the 19th century. Protesters shouted “Down with him!” and “Decolonization!” and hung banners from the Black Lives Matter movement in front of the statue.

The statues of Winston Churchill in London and Queen Victoria in Leeds were painted the same way.

Protests over police violence in the United States have sparked national recognition of historical injustices against African Americans, which have spread to other minorities.

In Europe, part of the civil action has focused on monuments that glorify the countries’ imperialist past, the offensive acts by many people in current multi-ethnic societies.

But there are still reservations.

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump contradicted the Pentagon by rejecting the idea of ​​changing the name to a dozen military bases named in honor of Confederate generals and defenders of slavery, while the President of the United States Lower House, Nancy Pelosi, demanded that eleven statues of Confederates who opposed the end of slavery be removed from the Capitol.