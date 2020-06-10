© Niyi Fote / DPA / TNS

Members of the Black Lives Matter gathered outside the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Building during a protest to demand justice after the events in which George Floyd, an African American, lost his life at the hands of a white police officer.

The rapporteurs of the UN and the Organization of American States (OAS) that examine the right to freedom of expression have expressed this Wednesday their concern about the cases of journalists “attacked, harassed and arrested” in the context of the mobilizations that have taken place in States United after the death of the young African American George Floyd during an arrest.

David Kaye, representing the UN, and Edison Lanza, for the OAS, recalled in a joint statement that the security forces have a duty to protect journalists covering protests, to the extent that they guarantee that the Society as a whole receives information about what is happening.

The press, they added, “plays an essential role as an observer in democratic societies”, so they must be able to carry out their work “freely”. Attacks against media workers are prohibited by international law and any abuse must result in an investigation, according to the two experts.

Kaye and Lanza have also urged the authorities to condemn any attack, recalling that on previous occasions they had questioned some of the statements by US President Donald Trump, who came to label the journalist as “enemy of the people”. They consider that terms such as these “contribute to a context of hostility and intolerance” towards the media.

They have also questioned the “militarization” of the security deployment during the protests, since “it not only interferes with the right of peaceful assembly, but also limits the ability of the press to cover the protests.”

The UN Human Rights office has recorded at least 200 incidents with journalists during these mobilizations, unprecedented in recent United States history and in which protesters also clamor against racial discrimination at the general level.

