Linguistic tricks of the conservatives to slander Hugo López-Gatell. Questions-accusation and questions-lie, his method

Regeneration, June 6, 2020. In the text, the author goes through the actions of the conservative senator Alejandra Reyes, showing how her objective is not to legislate or debate, but to slander, precisely because they lack arguments, but that they are presented in a sophisticated way and as part of a broader media campaign in having regard to the 2021 elections.

The trivialization of slander in the upper chamber

The case of Senator Alejandra Reynoso Sánchez and Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell

By Beatriz Aldaco *

The questions-answers.

“What color is Napoleon’s white horse?” it’s a question-answer.

To get out of the linguistic diversion without desperately going to some historical source to answer correctly, it is enough to pay due attention to the composition of the sentence. Nothing different from what every communicative act requires.

The question-accusation belongs to the same family of linguistic tricks. If you want someone to confess treason, don’t ask them directly if they committed it, come up with a question like this: “The day you left with Álvaro you didn’t bring the blue car, did you?”

If the interlocutor does not digest the statement well, he may fall into the challenging trap, answering with indignation that yes, the blue car did drive that day, with which he tacitly accepts his guilt.

Question-accusation of legislator to official.

In the appearance of Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell (LG) with the senators on May 27, the PAN legislator Alejandra Noemí Reynoso Sánchez transferred that game that is normally played in the informal sphere, to the officer, when asking the doctor the following question -accusation:

“Do you regret not pointing out the president’s mistakes by saying what was really correct and that could have saved many lives? Yes or no”.

Let’s analyze:

The beggining the question presupposes that there is guilt that the official would have to regret;

Take for granted that the President of the Republic made mistakes (without saying which ones);

Ensures that LG failed to point out the mistakes that the president made, according to her;

Maintains that LG did not instruct citizens to do the right thing;

It assumes that yesin LG’s alleged omission, many lives could have been saved;

He claims that LG can only answer with a “yes” or “no”, as occurs in judicial interrogations, placing himself in a higher hierarchy than the undersecretary, as a judge who rules a defendant whom, if that were not enough, he considers guilty beforehand.

A fair answer to the serious charges.

In a arrogant, arrogant and aggressive tone, Reynoso Sánchezacus tacitly told the official of the deaths of many citizens. What response does such incrimination deserve?

Let’s see the undersecretary’s response on that point:

“When you ask me questions that are fabricated or oriented to assume non-existent truths, or talk about the president’s mistakes, or talk about ‘repentance’ because I have been politically oriented in my actions (…)When someone makes an accusation, of course they have the burden of proof and it would be appropriate to express what that evidence is. In my case (…) I am used to a fundamental principle that is precisely called ‘the evidence’ ”.

With elegance and equanimity, LG responds by warning: “If you are going to accuse me, prove it.”

He recounts attacks, questions-lies and again a serious accusation.

In other sentences pronounced by the senator about LG’s performance in the context of the pandemic, she accuses him of being incompetent, improvised and a liar: “It seemed that it was like playing at hitting him” (referring to the projection of deaths); “Who do they want to cheat?”; “We ask you to stop improvising once and for all, to change numbers.”

The following lie-question shows that Reynoso Sánchez was not interested in finding out about the subject of the appearance, or deliberately fabricated falsehoods, since the statement contained in his question is false:

“Are you really not ashamed that we are the country that applies the least evidence?”

In this other sentence he again blames the official for the loss of human life: “Let’s follow the recommendations, the lies have already cost many lives.”

Didactic responses to serious accusations.

Only the serenity and the conviction of not breaking the protocols of tolerance and political correctness made the undersecretary not stop the appearance.

Instead, and given that the topics on which Reynoso Sánchez Embroidered his questions-accusations and slanders have been explained dozens of times in the afternoon conferences of the Ministry of Health and on many more occasions in the morning, the official chose to:

Alluding to the possible lack of familiarity of the legislator with health issues (“You possibly … do not assume it, I just take it as a possibility, you have little familiarity with the national health system …”).

Use, as you usually do in your presentations, the didactic strategy of framing the particular aspect that is under discussion in a broader context. He does this often and is one of the salient features of his presentations and responses to reporters, women and men, who attend the conferences. Instead of highlighting the lack of ethical but even legal order that the senator was incurring and making the continuation of the appearance impossible, she chose to attribute the legislator’s mistakes to her lack of attention.

Explain that attention, reasoning, awareness, emotions, language, memory, learning are all higher mental functions and if attention fails, the other functions may not perform effectively.That is, given that her speeches indicate that the senator has not paid attention to the official information, it is possible that she is not reasoning or expressing herself well, nor is she fully aware of the nature of the subject, nor can she manage her emotions in the best possible way. way; It is possible that your learning is impaired and, of course, you do not remember what you did not see or hear well due to your lack of attention.

Misogyny?

The only thing that causes a man’s response to aggression to automatically be branded as misogynistic, disrespect, accusation, slander committed by a woman, is to harm feminism, to spill with nonsense a movement and a struggle that has cost a lot position so that society and governments understand and execute the nobility of its principles.

There is no element that proves that there was gender violence in López Gatell’s response; It was not the “reply to a woman who is inferior to him”, but to a person who is seriously accusing him.

Who gave the guideline for each and every one of the official’s responses was the legislator with her questions-accusation, with her questions-lie.

An apology does not mean accepting accusations.

Given the senator’s demand for an apology from the undersecretary, he decided to do so at the evening conference on Covid 19 on Monday, June 1, although at no time did he accept Reynoso Sánchez’s accusations. This is how his apology is summarized:

He asserts that the senator’s questions were based on something that had not happened: “For example, I was wondering ‘do you regret not having made timely decisions.’ You are assuming that I have not made timely decisions. ” (The question-accusation).

It softens the issue of accusations by calling them “almost accusations”: “I respectfully asked NOT ONLY TO HER, BUT TO THE REST OF THOSE WHO ASKED ME QUESTIONS that they would first present the evidence corresponding to the accusation, which seems almost accusatory to me ”. (The high ones are my emphasis).

He denies being misogynistic: “I have always promulgated respect, defense, and promotion of gender equality not only between men and women but also among an enormous diversity of generic identities that exist in the world”.

Endorse respect for the senator and all her interlocutors: “It is not my intention to offend anyone, not Senator Reynoso or absolutely no one.”

Clarifies that it is respectful of the separation of powers: “I am aware that I am an official, that I am subscribed to the powers of the Union and the other two powers deserve my respect and all my consideration.”

He declares that according to his convictions, if a person requests that they apologize to him, he has the right to receive the apology even if the appellant does not accept that there has been an offense involved: “Now I think, not only now but I have always thought about it, if someone feels offended and apologizes that someone has the right to be given an apology and I am not going to question if it is valid or not in his perception (from the senator ) that she was offended ”.

He apologizes: “I apologize to Senator Alejandra Noemí Reynoso Sánchez, legislator, senator of proportional representation for Guanajuato, of the National Action Party. I apologize, senator, if I offended you, believe me it was not my intention ”.

He reiterates the apology and thanks him: “I apologize and thank you for your comment, which will lead me to better develop my communication skills, thanks to your observation.”

The trivialization of slander.

We are, therefore, facing another episode of trivialization of slander protected by a misunderstood right to freedom of expression, only on this occasion the event took place within one of the two chambers of which the Federal Legislative Power is composed, a powerful and emblematic legal instance.

Despite the apology of the undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell and the PAN legislators not satisfied with the reprehensible performance of Reynoso Sánchez at the appearance, the complaint for “gender violence” was issued by the PAN bench and was turned over to the Gender Unit of the Upper House.

Beatriz Aldaco * La Matria (II)

