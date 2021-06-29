Attacks on Bitcoin have risen close to 200% in 2021

A recent analysis by Barracuda Networks shows the rise of Bitcoin-focused cyberattacks. In six months, attacks increased 192%.

The attacks analyzed were mostly spoofing and commercial emails, targeting Bitcoin users. The data reveals a clear parallel between the increase in these attacks and the rise in the price of Bitcoin between October 2020 and May 2021.

In the past, Bitcoin-related cyberattacks came under the guise of extortion or ransomware attacks. Phishing and fraudulent commercial emails targeting cryptocurrencies is a more recent evolution, according to research.

Threat Spotlight research, conducted by Barracuda Networks, correlates the sharp rise in these types of attacks with the growing demand for Bitcoin. In addition to the price increase, there are more people who own the cryptocurrency, which makes it easier to find victims.

Fleming Chi, CTO of Barracuda Networks, told BeInCrypto about the study:

“Accelerating interest in and demand for bitcoin has provided cybercriminals with a payment method that is virtually untraceable, enabling a multi-billion dollar economy of ransomware, cyber extortion and phishing attacks, primarily targeting individual investors and businesses. private ”.

The study also highlighted the anonymity of cryptocurrencies. As cryptocurrency payments are often decentralized and poorly regulated, cybercriminals are also part of this anonymity. Although privacy and decentralization are major pull factors of the crypto world, it is, in turn, a situation where the holder of the cryptocurrency is at a disadvantage.

As the cryptocurrency space continues to develop and digital currencies become an everyday thing, users will have to be more aware of these vulnerabilities. Chi added that raising business awareness of cybersecurity is a priority need in an increasingly digitized future.

“It is more important than ever that organizations, workers and investors keep their data and financial assets completely safe. Continuing to train users and employees to recognize the latest tactics used by hackers is imperative to maintaining the overall security of any organization, and all businesses and potential victims are strongly encouraged to back up their data to the cloud to prevent its loss, in addition to reducing reaction time in the event of a cyberattack and insuring against increasing levels of ransomware threat ”.

The recent ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline brought the issue of cybersecurity and cryptocurrencies to the fore. Although it is a more common cyberhacking method within the community, the ransomware attack was further evidence of Bitcoin as a target.

The incident resulted in the loss of $ 2.3 million in Bitcoins. This attack came as the United States government stepped up its regulatory efforts in the cryptocurrency space.

Additionally, cryptocurrency giant Crypto.com also recently took a step in the direction of cybersecurity awareness. The company partnered with Chainanylsis in an effort to increase data analytics and site security.

As the space continues to expand and investors grow, cybersecurity concerns around crypto assets will be put to the test.

