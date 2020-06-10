A second lieutenant of the National Police was killed by alleged criminals who intercepted him in order to steal his regulation weapon and the motorcycle on which he was traveling to his home. in the Valiente sector, Boca Chica municipality, Santo Domingo province.

The Second Lieutenant Ángel Carrasco, 40, who worked as a doorman at the La Victoria Penitentiary, died while receiving medical attention at a health center as a result of multiple firearm injuries.

The event occurred a few days after the Army Captain assigned to the Ministry of the Interior and Police, Richy Sabiel Rubio Reyes, was finished on the Sánchez highway, in the municipality of Yaguate, while traveling with his wife and two daughters.

Regarding the death of the second lieutenant Ángel Carrasco, the body of the order reported that personnel from the Central Investigation Directorate (DICRIM) immediately began the work of identifying, searching and capturing the perpetrators of the crime, after regretting the fact.

He maintained that, for the institution, it is of great interest to solve the case by sending to justice those responsible for attempting against the life of the officer.

“It is of great interest to us to provide solutions to the different types of violent cases and to bring to justice those responsible for attempting against the life, moral integrity and dignity of citizens who work daily for the sustainable development of the country, including the members of our institution, “he said.

According to statements by Mrs. Esterlin Madera Flores, the officer’s wife, at about 9:15 pm yesterday, received a call from him in which he told him that he was wounded behind the Las Americas free zone.

He said that after going to the place accompanied by another person, they found Lieutenant Carrasco wounded on the pavement, so they immediately proceeded to transfer him to a health center.

He added that the officer, before passing away, explained to him that had been intercepted by three strangers, who told him that it was a robbery, caused him several bullet wounds and stripped him of both his regulation weapon and his motorcycle, and then began to flee with an unknown direction.

Several evidences were collected at the scene, which are in the possession of our Scientific Police for the pertinent analyzes.