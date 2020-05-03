With all the people at home due to the global pandemic experienced by the coronavirus, social networks have had to pay attention to what their users say, who are looking for a pretext to “cancel” some celebrities for not being politically correct, the most Recent was that fans defend Adam Driver on Twitter.

The actor in the new Star Wars trilogy revealed that he had a past serving the US military, which was not to the liking of many parents.

The #AdamDriverIsOverParty hashtag became popular on Twitter after some realized Driver was a Navy veteran., who decided to join the armed forces for his own reasons.

However, Driver joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after the September 11, 2001 attacks, like thousands of other Americans.

He served for almost three years before receiving a medical leave due to a dislocated sternum. He attended the Julliard School shortly after, thus beginning his incredible acting career. He even sought to reward his former colleagues by creating his non-profit organization “Arts in the Armed Forces” (AITAF).

Through that organization, Driver and several other actors travel to various army headquarters, in the United States and abroad, to perform theater scenes for resident troops.

They say that there is a #AdamDriverIsOverParty here on Twitter for some comments taken out of context, and I have to say that ABOVE MY CORPSE YOU CANCEL THAT MAN. For certain things it did not happen. #ThankYouAdamDriver – Sara Caballero (@PconDblog) April 21, 2020

With all that said, it didn’t take long for Star Wars fans to come to Driver’s defense, defending him on Twitter.

Fans defend Adam Driver on Twitter, pointing out that his reasons were personal and highlighting his achievements in films like ‘Girls’, ‘This Is Where I Leave You’, ‘BlacKkKlansman’, ‘Marriage Story’ and of course his portrayal of Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trilogy.

So having joined the armed forces is a good reason to “cancel” it?