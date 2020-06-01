The expressions of frustration and discontent that have arisen as a result of the George Floyd case reached their highest point during the past weekend, where various people joined them, including an actor from ‘The Flash’ was attacked during the protests in California.

Civil unrest has spread to other cities, including New York, Atlanta, Nashville, and Chicago, in response to the suffocation of George Floyd, an African American whose slow and appalling loss at the hands of officers who arrested him for passing and possessing an insignificant amount of counterfeit money.

The attacks and the tragic event were captured by the camera and since then it has become the epicenter of both American news and social life.

Between the riots, Kendrick Sampson, an American actor known for his roles in series like ‘The Flash’ and ‘Insecure,’ was attacked with rubber bullets by police officers while participating in protests in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon.

The actor was recording the events that occurred in downtown Los Angeles for his Instagram account. when the police forces bombarded him with rubber bullets.

The shooting, which was simultaneously caught on CNN cameras, is just one of many incidents in which authorities use excessive force to disperse protesters.

According to actor John Cusack, who also tried to document the protests, police forces have also used pepper spray and tear gas.

The actor from ‘The Flash’ was attacked during the protests in California during the video expressed that “I have already been shot four times. They’ve already hurt me and hit me with a truncheon, “Sampson said.

“They have not seen any police officers tease the targets when they carry weapons to the courthouse. They did not see the police attacking the targets, hitting them with batons and shooting them with rubber bullets when they took weapons to the state houses. We came here without weapons , with masks … And we are the ones who are not peaceful, “added the actor.

Kendrick Sampson and Cusack are not the only celebrities to have been involved in the protests. Many other celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Halsey, as well as rapper Machine Gun Kelly, were seen on the street; Also Oprah Winfrey and Beyoncé, are using their influence to help the movement through social networks.