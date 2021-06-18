Attack with a car bomb in a Colombian barracks was planned within the Army

The first results of the investigations carried out by the authorities indicate that there was complicity within the Colombian Army in the car bomb attack registered on Tuesday against Brigade 30 in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, and which left at least 36 injured.

At first it was assured that there were affected US military personnel, but the Southern Command explained that although there were some in Cúcuta, they were not affected.

As Caracol Radio learned, the collusion was carried out by middle commanders of the Armed Forces, a corporal and several soldiers.

The authorities consider that the attack, attributed to the National Liberation Army (ELN) already dissidents from the FARC, he sought to harm the EDA group, a support structure for the Attorney General’s Office, which operates within the military base.

Meanwhile, the newspaper El Espectador reported that The Attorney General’s Office is investigating whether the soldiers in charge of the compound did their job fully.

“For the Public Ministry it is necessary to investigate the possible omission of duties to safeguard the security of the Brigade facilities, and of the personnel who work there”, said the entity when announcing the opening of the disciplinary investigation.

Meanwhile, the ELN guerrilla yesterday denied responsibility for the attack.

“No structure of the National Liberation Army has to do with the attack,” the rebel group stressed in a statement.

