Attack the Block 2 is officially underway

Actor John Boyega, who gained world fame playing Finn in Star Wars, will star in Attack the Block 2.

Just ten years after the premiere of the first installment, they have confirmed that they will Attack the Block 2. Director Joe Cornish will return to John boyega who plays Moses, a role with which he attracted a lot of attention and later led him to the saga Star wars.

For now there are few details of the plot, but we can guess that we will see the group of children from the first installment as adults. So in Attack the Block 2 They will have to face the dangerous aliens again, but now they may give more details about why they are attacking that area of ​​London in particular.

This is how actor John Boyega expressed himself:

“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and a lot has changed since then. I am excited to see this story return to the streets of London. Moses is still one of my favorite characters to play and bringing him back is a great honor. “

While director Joe Cornish commented:

“I am delighted that we are officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the 10th anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to get back to working alongside John Boyega, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of alien action downtown. “

What is this story about?

Attack the Block 2011 starred a group of young men who must defend their London apartment block when it is invaded by wild aliens. Although at that time they won the battle, it seems that some time later these beings will return to Earth for revenge. But surely Moses will be more than ready. Hopefully the sequel turns out to be a great sci-fi horror movie too.

