RALEIGH, North Carolina, USA (AP) – Spectators in the North Carolina capital cheered on Sunday morning as crews of workers finished the task begun by protesters on Friday night and removed a Confederate statue from the top of a 232-meter (75-meter) monument. feet) tall.

At the other end of the country, a peaceful protest in Portland, Oregon, against racial injustice turned violent the morning after police with batons used stun grenades to disperse the crowd that was throwing bottles, cans, and stones at officers near the Justice Center.

News media reported that crews of workers dispatched by North Carolina Governor Democrat Roy Cooper removed the statue and began to tear down the obelisk on which it stood.

Two other Confederate statues were removed Saturday from the state Capitol grounds in Raleigh. Cooper ordered their removal after protesters knocked down two other Confederate statues on Friday night, strapping one of them around the neck and hanging it on a power pole.

« Monuments to white supremacy should not be in places of loyalty to the country, and it is time for these painful monuments to be removed in a legal and safe manner, » Cooper said in a press release on Saturday.

A 2015 law prohibits the removal of statues without the approval of a state historical committee, but Cooper said he acted under an exception to that law out of concern about the risks that are taken when protesters try to tear down the statues on their own.

For years Cooper has spoken out in favor of the statues being removed. Republicans blamed him for not ordering police to take firmer positions on Friday night to protect the monuments.

In Baltimore, a statue and monument to George Washington in a city park were vandalized with red paint. The Baltimore Sun newspaper reported that the monument in Druid Hill Park in the northwest of the city also had the phrase « Destroy the racists » and the initials of the Black Lives Matter movement written on the base.

On Sunday morning, the police reported that they had received no reports of vandalism.

Baltimore removed several statues and monuments tied to the Confederacy in 2017.

As Confederate statues and monuments are targeted in attacks across the southern part of the country, sparked by the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, protesters have also focused their outrage on the Founding Fathers of United States that had slaves, including Washington.

In California, protesters rushed over the statues and busts of former President Ulysses Grant, who led the Union Army that defeated the Confederacy; Francis Scott Key, who wrote « The Star Spangled Banner, » the American national anthem; and the Spanish missionary Junípero Serra, who is credited with the arrival of Catholicism in the western United States. Grant and Key had slaves at certain times in their lives.