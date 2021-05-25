Attack on Titan obtains Guinness record with a colossal edition – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) was officially certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “largest comic ever published”, thanks to a special 7,030 cm² volume featuring the first two chapters of Hajime Isayama’s manga. The previous record was held by a 6,976.02 cm² edition of the Brazilian comic Mónica y su gang (Turma da Mônica), created by Mauricio Araújo de Sousa and published by Panini Brasil.

Kodansha launched this promotional campaign in search of the Guinness record for the launch of the final chapter of the work. To achieve this, the Japanese publisher needed to sell 100 copies of the titanic specimen measuring 1 meter high by 73 centimeters wide, weighing 13.75 kg. The volumes were released on March 6 at a price of ¥ 165,000 yen (approximately $ 1,515) and were sold out in just two minutes.

“When I received the proposal from the advertising department, I replied: ‘well, I’m sure the fans will be able to achieve that goal without problems.’ But when they told me the number of copies to sell and the price of the volume, I started to get a little nervous inside. As you know, the edition sold out in less than two minutes and we achieved the Guinness World Record. I would like to thank Tosho Insatsu for creating such a wonderful volume that is worth its price, as well as all the fans always eager to support the series. Thank you!”

Shintaro Kawakubo, editor of Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan was serialized between September 9, 2009 and April 9, 2021 on the pages of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine. The print has more than 100 million copies in circulation worldwide, entering the Top 20 of the best-selling manga of all time. Kodansha will publish its 34th compilation volume in Japan on June 9, the last of the work.

