For months we have known that the goal of Hajime Isayama is to finish “Attack on Titan” during the present 2020, later withdrawing from the world of manga. The uncertainty due to the coronavirus has caused rumors about the impossibility of meeting that goal to emerge with some force. Now, on the other hand, we find that Isayama-san has appeared in a direct to clarify that the history of “Attack on Titan” it is practically finished.

Hajime Isayama says that only about 5% of the story is left before Attack on Titan finishes. In terms of chapters, that’s around 6-7 chapters if we’re going by the math. pic.twitter.com/bLQVTv3qPn – 🍎 Ken Xyro | ᕕ (ᐛ) ᕗ (@KenXyro) June 6, 2020

Isayama-san ensures that there is only one 5% of the history of “Attack on Titan” so that it is completed. This implies that only 6 to 7 episodes of the manga remain to find the conclusion of “Shingeki no Kyojin”.

This raises questions according to the anime, since it has followed from its first chapter everything that happens in the manga format. If we take into account that the fourth and final season of “Attack on Titan” was originally projected to premiere during the Japanese fall, it is really difficult to think that the release date will not move to a later time or that it will be divided into two parts, as was done with the third season.

