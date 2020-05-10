Voice actress Yui Ishikawa, known in the anime world for playing the voice of Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan, she went to the police after receiving multiple anonymous threats that she and her loved ones would be hurt. According to the statement published by the actress, she has about a month since she began receiving these types of messages, and a police investigation is currently underway to find the culprit.

We also recommend: Attack on Titan returns to action with a season 4 fan made

Shingeki no Kyojin actress has received different threats since at least April, the same ones that warn that “Yui, his family and his agency will be injured.” As a result of the harassment, the actress went to the local police, and the evil mind is currently being investigated after this:

“We are in close contact with our legal counsel and the police, and we are awaiting the investigation,” the Ishikawa statement said.

Yui Ishikawa, who also plays the voice of Violet Evergarden, thanked his fans for the support during this hard experience, and regretted having to worry them:

“I am concerned and upset by all the fans, but at the same time I would like to express my sincere thanks for all the warm support. We will inform you again as the investigation progresses. ”

Unfortunately the Ishikawa case is not the first of its kind, proving how sick the fandom can be sometimes. Although the threats were not true, it is a crime to harass and harass someone in that way, and given how explicit they were, it is not surprising that the actress had to go to the police.

In addition to being an actress, Yui Ishikawa is a singer and has performed songs like Attack on Titan: Junior High.

.