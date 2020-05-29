China will attack Taiwan if there is no other way to prevent it from becoming independent, said one of the country’s most senior generals on Friday, a rhetorical escalation aimed at the democratic island Beijing claims as its own.

Speaking at the Beijing Great Hall of the People on the 15th anniversary of the Anti-recession Law, Li Zuocheng, chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a member of the Central Military Commission, left the door open for the use of force.

The 2005 law gives the country a legal basis for military action against Taiwan if it splits up or appears ready to do so, which would make the Taiwan Strait a potential focus of military action.

“If the possibility of peaceful reunification is lost, the people’s Armed Forces will include, with the entire nation, the people of Taiwan, will take all necessary measures to resolutely crush any separatist plots or actions,” said Li.

“We do not promise to abandon the use of force, and we reserve the option to take all necessary measures to stabilize and control the situation in the Taiwan Strait.”

Although China has never renounced the use of force to subdue Taiwan, it is rare for a senior military officer to make the threat in public so explicitly. The comments are especially striking because they coincide with the international rejection of the Chinese government having enacted new national security legislation for Hong Kong, which China controls.

The Taiwanese government rejected the comments, saying that war threats are a violation of international law and that its nation was never part of the People’s Republic of China.

“The people of Taiwan will never choose dictatorship or bow to violence,” said the Taiwanese Council for Continental Affairs. “Strength and unilateral decisions are not the way to solve problems.”

Li is one of the few military graduates from China with combat experience, having participated in the ill-fated Chinese invasion of Vietnam in 1979.

Taiwan is China’s most complicated territorial issue, which considers it a Chinese province and criticizes the support of the government of US President Donald Trump for the island.

Li Zhanshu, the third most senior leader of the Chinese Communist Party and head of parliament, said at the same event that non-peaceful means are a last resort option.

