Attack Facundo, Celia Lora, Internet users defend him

Attacks Facundo, Celia Lora, Internet users defend him | INSTAGRAM

The model Y conductive Mexican, Celia Lora, expressed being unhappy with Facundo after which the driver also expressed his inconvenience and his way of thinking about leading artists and also influencers who did not respect the electoral ban and who supported a political party in exchange of money.

This is the daughter of Alex and Chela Lora was involved in this controversy in which many personalities of the artistic and entertainment medium in Internet were singled out for having expressed their alleged opinion regarding their vote sharing it on their social networks.

There were many characters who sold their opinion and they published it as if it were their own initiative, which is why many users consider that they were trying to deceive them once again.

It was through Twitter where he went against Facundo, attacking him with the following words:

“I don’t think there is anything sadder than wanting to grab onto some Trending to make a statement, unless you are Facundo and he makes a good fit with the PRI, tell us that !!! is there video or not? what it is to not have a job, what? Does your fat woman ask you for a lot of money for the divorce? “

Internet users immediately came out to defend Facundo and responded to Celia Laura’s message reminding her that she has also been wrong in the past and also expressing that she has nothing to say about it after committing such a crime.

Some of the comments read more or less like this: “You better stop talking and go sell yourself for three pesos to a party that cheats and that is a good match with who you are in power”, “You run over people and you are still free, have a little m @ dre “,” Hey, it shows that you are not very intelligent you should use arguments With greater validity and if you have them, publish them the silicone of the ch1chis is causing problems in your brain “, to mention a few.

We could continue with the list with comments like: “Sit down, ma’am, you’re just a drunk,” but we’ll leave it there because we wouldn’t finish, there were thousands of comments.

Given the messages received, Celia Lora preferred to delete the comment from her Twitter and continue with life as if nothing had happened, something that has already happened to her before and that does not seem like a novelty for those who know her.

There is no doubt that it is best not to comment and much less in the social network Twitter where it is full of people who are ready to respond and do so abruptly if they consider it necessary.