A Cuban who applied for asylum in the United States opened fire with an AK-47 rifle against the Cuban embassy in Washington, spraying the facade of the building with almost three dozen bullets because he wanted to “throw the gauntlet at them before they put the gauntlet on him” , according to court papers.

Aubrey, Texas resident Alexander Alazo, 42, was detained shortly after Thursday morning’s attack in the northwest of the US capital.

The bullets pierced the bronze statue of the Cuban hero José Martí, as well as the columns and the facade of the building located on a busy street in the Adams-Morgan sector. There were several bullet holes in the glass surrounding the door, which was chipped, and also broken glass and wood chips from the door on the marble floor of the entrance.

Cuban ambassador José Cabañas said that, at the time of the attack, seven people, mainly security personnel, were at the diplomatic headquarters. He noted that on an average day there would have been about 50 people in the building, and that there were bushes near where the receptionist sits and where foreign dignitaries and other visitors gather in the lobby.

“If this had happened at noon there would have been a massacre,” Cabañas said Friday as he showed the damage to journalists from The Associated Press.

Alazo, who told investigators that he was born in Cuba and served in the Cuban Army, moved to Mexico in 2003 and applied for political asylum in the United States a few years later. He returned to the island in 2014 to preach in a church and began to be threatened by organized crime groups there.

The Cuban, who for several months was living in his car and moving from state to state, drove to Washington on Wednesday to attack the Cuban embassy “because he wanted to get their hands on him before they got hold of him, referring to the Cuban government, by constant threats from the Cuban organized crime group, ”according to court papers.

Police believe Alazo had been sleeping at roadside rest stops and parking lots for at least nine months because he said he believed Cuban organized crime figures were after him and wanted to protect his family.

Alazo told investigators that he had received treatment at a psychiatric hospital and that his wife, who is a nurse, had told him to request it after he started hearing voices. He was prescribed medications in March after a visit to a psychiatric facility, but he has not “taken his medications as they should,” the same papers claim.

He acquired a Glock 19 pistol in Texas, but about a month ago he traded it for an AK-47 because he thought the rifle would help him better protect his family, he told investigators. He drove to Washington and, when he arrived at the embassy around 2 a.m. on Thursday, he started yelling and tried to set fire to a Cuban flag, but failed, the file says.

Alazo then grabbed a US flag and kept yelling that he “was a Yankee” before taking the AK-47 out of his car and starting firing at the embassy, ​​the court papers said. Investigators recovered 32 casings from the street where he was firing.

There were some employees inside the building at that time, including the head of the mission, police said. No one was injured.

When the agents arrived, they found Alazo holding a Cuban flag – which had words written on it and had been sprayed with what they believe was a flammable liquid – and “screaming nonsense,” it is stated in the papers.

Agents seized the rifle and ammunition, and after it was transferred to a police headquarters, they discovered white powder in a small bag in the back of the patrol car that turned out to be cocaine, the papers say.

He was accused of violently attacking a foreign official or facility, intentionally damaging property of a foreign government, and charges of use of weapons.

Alazo was still detained on Friday. The name of his lawyer is unknown.

Cuba built the embassy in 1917. It was closed in January 1961 as tensions between the two countries increased during the Cold War and later reopened as an “interest section” in 1977. In July 2015, it served as an embassy again after both countries reestablished bilateral relations in the governments of President Barack Obama and his counterpart Raúl Castro. It is located between the embassies of Poland and Lithuania.

Cabañas, who was summoned to the scene in the middle of the night, praised the work of the Washington D.C. police. and from the Secret Service for their “very professional” response to the situation. But he said that since then, US cooperation has slowed and US authorities have not provided information on the suspect.

The ambassador said he did not know the attacker’s motive, but he did point out that in the past there have already been acts of violence at the hands of opponents of the Cuban government.

“It is important to remember that various groups and individuals have operated for many years and still continue to operate with impunity within the United States,” he said.

Foot: José Cabañas, right, Cuban ambassador to the United States, and a woman from the diplomatic headquarters show on Friday May 1, 2020 the damage caused by bullets that ricocheted to the steps after a man started shooting at the building Thursday morning in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)

