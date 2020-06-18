These are the facts that marketing, advertising and media specialists should master before starting this Thursday: Facebook will launch a function to ‘silence the political announcements’; AT&T you will be without your chief brand and advertising officer; Heineken has a new marketing and advertising agency in Canada … and more.

Facebook

The Menlo Park company does not want another 2016, so it is preparing before the presidential elections scheduled for November in the United States, some that all analysts anticipate will be controversial. In this regard, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday a new function designed to ‘pay for political ads’, which will be activated for both Facebook and Instagram.

WPP

Over the last few weeks we have seen how major brands have publicized their stance of condemning racism and announced plans or initiatives to support the fight against this social problem in the United States. Well, it’s the turn of the marketing and advertising industry, this because WPP announced a list of commitments with which the group seeks to contribute to end racial injustice and support the talent of black people and ethnic minorities. The main industry groups are taking similar steps, so this is likely to be reflected in the campaigns and announcements that we will see in the future.

Twitter

Probably the best news heard on Wednesday was that Twitter is testing a new feature that allows people to record and share short audio clips, what the company calls « tweeting with your voice » (or tweets with your voice). ) « Sometimes 280 characters is not enough and some nuances of conversation are lost in translation, » said Maya Patterson, a social media product designer and senior software engineer, Rémy Bourgoin, in a Twitter post.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD – Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

AT&T

On Wednesday it was announced that Fiona Carter, chief brand and advertising officer of AT&T will leave the company starting on June 26. According to reports, the reason for separation from the executive is that she will launch in search of new opportunities after spending the last five years in the telecommunications giant (today also in entertainment). Before joining AT&T, Carter served as the operating officer of advertising, branding, and research at the Omnicon Group for just over a year.

Heineken

The Dutch-origin brewing group has a new lead agency at Publicis Worldwide to keep its account in Canada. This was announced this week according to a Strategy, which details that from now on the group will be in charge of bringing creativity and strategy in all the channels for which they are part of Heineken (Strongbow, Birra Moretti, Sol, Dos Equis, Tecate, Newcastle and Murphy), with the aim of accelerating growth in the Canadian market and giving life to a new brand positioning this year.

The announcement of the day

Advertiser: KIA

Agency: David & Goliath

Campaign: Let’s Road Trip

Country: USA

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299