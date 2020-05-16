May 16, 2020 | 5:00 am

The global health emergency caused by the coronavirus reached the operation of the mobile telephony giants AT&T, Telcel and Telefónica in the last month of the first quarter of the year, a scenario that generally had limited impact.

However, despite the global contingency, some of the telecommunications operators fared better than others in the Mexican market, where since 2015 there has been strong competition not only for reform in the industry, but for greater competition and an accelerated technological evolution.

One of the items in the quarterly financial reports that have been most affected by these players is the average income per user, known as ARPU, which is no more than what each client pays per month in the services offered by the operator.

However, Telcel is one of these three players that has recovered in that segment and has reported a gradual increase each quarter, unlike its competitors, which has either contracted or increased slightly.

In the first quarter of the year, the local operation controlled by Carlos Slim registered an increase of 7.8% to 154 pesos per user, one of the highest growth in recent quarters.

The unprecedented health crisis resulting from the spread of the coronavirus will result in a serious global economic recession that will substantially affect most countries according to the forecasts of various entities, América Móvil said in its report.

In fact, the report states that, in general, there is no clarity regarding its duration and magnitude or its impact in the 25 countries where they operate.

The financial resilience of our company and its robust and essential infrastructure after a long period of large investments are important assets in these times.

América Móvil points out in the first quarter report.

In the case of Telefónica, the ARPU for the first quarter was 53 pesos a month, 6% higher than the same quarter of the previous year.

According to Telconomía, these indicators suggest that service sales were important for the results of the Spanish-based mobile operator in the quarter, although the good performance of the service was offset by the contraction in equipment billing.

In an analysis of consumption reported by users at ENDUTIH 2018, it was observed that practically half of users report expenses of between 10 and 100 pesos per month in cellular service.

In this sense, the firm specified that without knowing the distribution of users’ mobile spending, the ARPU should not be considered as the best representation of the spending of the user population.

For its part AT&T Mexico, the ARPU of its service was 182 pesos per month, an increase of 18% more than in the previous year, which is considered an atypical growth compared to previous periods, which suggests an effect of the exchange rate .

For Telconomia, the indicators suggest that the US-based operator performed relatively better in equipment sales than in service during the quarter.