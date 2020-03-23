ATT takes action and implements new policy against trash talk among its fighters

Dan lambert, owner of American Top Team and representative of some fighters who train on the team, has implemented a zero tolerance policy towards trash talk to reduce tensions in the gym.

Since his promotion to UFC, Colby Covington, a former 170-pound interim champion, has struggled with the biggest names training in ATT, but it didn’t get serious until he started having trouble with his ex-roommate, Jorge Masvidal, Y Dustin Poirier.

A week ago, Covington publicly apologized for the first time for talking “junk” about Poirier and breaking a promise he had made to Lambert to keep things civil in the gym.

Lambert, in an interview with MMA Fighting, acknowledges that he is somewhat to blame for allowing things to get to this point.

“It has become personal, and I think it is wrong. I think I made a mistake. I think I had to have it rooted out, and I think it has reached a point where it also affects fighters, it also affects training partners, it affects the vibes of the gym, and as a result we have adjusted things with a new policy. ”

According to what Lambert explains, unless two fighters from the gym go to fight, speaking ill of other ATT members is strictly prohibited.

“Unless you have a signed deal for a fight, which would obviously require some promotion, there is a gag order about talking about other people in the gym. If that’s still something a fighter needs to do, then he has to find another place to train. ”

Lambert believes his fanaticism towards professional wrestling (he, Covington, and some members of the American Top Team appeared a few years ago at Impact Wrestling) had something to do with things getting out of control in the gym.

“I think it is partly because I am a great nerd in professional wrestling. I like the promotional aspect and the trash talk. It is my fault. I fucked her up in that part. I never should have allowed it to get to that point. I think it’s my job to stop shit like that from happening and cause distractions in the gym. I think I made a mistake, so live and learn. “