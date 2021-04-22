AT&T surpasses revenue estimates helped by phone sales

By Sheila Dang and Akanksha Rana

Apr 22 (Reuters) – AT&T Inc beat Wall Street revenue forecasts as the reopening of the US economy following restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic boosted smartphone sales and the media business.

Shares of AT&T were up 4.6% at $ 31,510 in midday trading.

The company said Thursday it added 595,000 net wireless phone subscribers in the first quarter, more than double what analysts expected. AT & T’s controversial move to make its entire list of movies for 2021 available to its streaming customers at the same time, helped the company attract 2.7 million new subscribers for HBO and HBO Max.

The theatrical release of “Godzilla vs. Kong,” also available to HBO Max subscribers, generated more than $ 80 million at the US box office and more than $ 300 million globally as the number one movie during the past three weekends, representing an initial endorsement of WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s strategy.

Shares of Netflix, its streaming rival, plunged 11% on Monday after it reported a sharp slowdown in new customer onboarding globally. In the United States and Canada, Netflix added 450,000 new paid subscribers.

HBO and HBO Max now have 63.9 million global subscribers, compared to more than 100 million for Disney + from Walt Disney Co and 207.6 million for Netflix.

A lower-priced, ad-supported version of HBO Max will be released in June.

