We know that United States It is one of the countries that has suffered the most due to the coronavirus pandemic, a situation that has led more than one global firm to make difficult decisions within its structure. Such is the case of AT&T who plans to cut thousands of jobs.

This is what the Communications Workers of America (CWA), a union that represents the workers of the giant of the world of telecommunications and entertainment by reporting that the cut will be more than 3,400 jobs between technicians and administrative employees, in addition to others thousand 300 posts in 250 retail spaces.

Mixed positions

According to the union, the layoffs will affect AT&T jobs across the United States, including those of its divisions. AT&T Mobility and Cricket Wireless.

In that sense, they questioned the decision because it occurs in a context of economic crisis and one of the highest levels of unemployment in American history. In this regard, they point out that if the company needs to change its business vision, workers are a viable option to establish alliances with a view to developing new telecommunications networks.

« If we are in a war to keep our economy going during this crisis [COVID-19]Why is AT&T firing troops? (…) AT&T could help lead the country to recovery by partnering with its workforce to build next-generation networks. Instead, the company is adding to the pain of the recession that is already underway, ”said Chris Shelton, president of CWA in a statement.

On the other hand, the Dallas, Texas firm argued that it is a structure plan that had been programmed for a long time, but the impact of the coronavirus accelerated the process because the virus and the blockages to stop its spread have changed the consumer behaviors.

“With more customers shopping online, we are closing some retail stores to reflect our customers’ purchasing practices. (…) Although these plans are not new, they have been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, ”AT&T said in a statement quoted by ..

A worker friendly plan

According to the company, most employees will be offered an alternative position within the same organization, in addition to receiving economic incentives that could be close to 100 thousand dollarsas well as a health care plan during six months.

The AT&T plan could be favorable for workers who can be relocated within the organization and, for those who unfortunately cannot be considered, the compensation plan does not detract from what is offered by other large companies that have had to make similar decisions such as Disney and Uber, for example.

In this regard, a Forbes report highlights the difficult situation facing the firm, as it carries the massive debt resulting from acquisitions such as DirecTV (which continues to lose subscribers) and the media giant Time warner (today WarnerMedia), which has led her to request a loan for $ 5.5 billion to withstand the crisis.

The criticism of the workers

But, despite the difficult outlook, the union believes that for AT&T there was an alternative not only to not cut jobs, but to do something for the business. Instead, they accuse that it’s not about taking work to a less expensive place.

To « underpaid contractors who don’t have the same training, experience, and commitment as CWA members, » Joe Snyder, president of a CWA section in Akron, Ohio, was quoted by CNet as saying.

