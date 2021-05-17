AT&T closes WarnerMedia merger deal with Discovery

News at the corporate level for the AT&T conglomerate as it officially announces the agreement with Discovery Inc., so that WarnerMedia and Discovery merge. At the organizational level, David Zaslav, who was CEO of Discovery, has been placed as the CEO of the new company resulting from the merger. Right now it remains in doubt what will happen to Jason Kilar, who until now was CEO of WarnerMedia.

AT&T and Discovery Inc. have made official their plan to merge their media and entertainment assets in an agreement that will unite television channels such as CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV, Food Network and Discovery Channel, the Warner Bros. film studio and streaming services HBO Max and Discovery +.

Under the terms of the agreement, WarnerMedia and Discovery will merge through a complex stock movement, called the Reverse Morris Trust transaction, whereby AT&T will receive $ 43 billion in cash, debt securities and the retention of certain debt by WarnerMedia, and AT&T shareholders will receive shares representing 71% of the new company.

This merger is one more example of all this consolidation that is taking place in the media and entertainment sector in recent years. All in an effort to pool more resources in an increasingly fierce battle with the different audiovisual formats (television, film and streaming), in pursuit of becoming a new entertainment giant

The question now is, How is this going to affect DC productions? In principle, no big changes are expected. Moreover, it would not be surprising if they put Jason Killar in a position where he continues to be in charge of the functions that he had already been performing, and therefore, the ongoing productions and future DC plans remain unchanged.

Via information | THR