The US multinational AT&T Inc. announced on Tuesday the closure of DirecTV Latin America’s operations in Venezuela with immediate effect.

The company explained in a statement that the sanctions of the United States government to Venezuela prohibit the transmission of the Venezuelan television channels Globovisión and Pdvsa TV.

But under the DirecTV license in Venezuela, those channels are required to provide pay television service.

AT&T was forced to shut down its operations of pay television in Venezuela “, details the text.” data-reactid = “35”> “As it is impossible for AT&T DirecTV unit to comply with the legal requirements of both countries, AT&T was forced to close its operations of television of payment in Venezuela “, details the text.

AT&T Inc. is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world and has a presence in other Latin American countries such as Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay, as well as Brazil and Mexico, through SKY.

AT&T is another of the US companies that leaves Venezuela.

More

And in mid-2018, he starred in one of the largest mergers in corporate history, taking over the entertainment group Time Warner for approximately $ 86 billion.

Venezuelans lose

The channels that came through the DirecTV platform had become one of the main sources of information and entertainment for millions of Venezuelan households, also among the popular sectors.

A typical image on the hills is that of humble brick houses where the water may be lacking or the fridge is almost empty, but where an antenna on the roof tunes satellite television.

DirecTV antennas are part of the landscape of Venezuela, even in the most popular neighborhoods.

Plus

Through the platform, Venezuelans could access information that never appears on state television, in which the opposition is vetoed and only has official propaganda.

In Venezuela, all national channels are obliged to broadcast the long patriotic messages that Nicolás Maduro usually addresses to the country.

DirecTV gave viewers the chance to look for alternatives if they didn’t want to hear Maduro talk about the “aggressions of Yankee imperialism” or the “victories” of Hugo Chávez.

That alternative now disappears.

Supporters of the sanctions will present it as an effect of government censorship, which required DirecTV to keep the channels of the state oil company and businessman Raúl Gorrín, both sanctioned by Washington, on its grill.

The Government will surely attribute it to a new chapter in the “imperial war” against Venezuela.

The fact is that Venezuelans have been left without television, without one of the main sources of entertainment.