“Because it is impossible for AT&T’s DirecTV unit to meet the legal requirements of both countries, AT&T was forced to close its pay TV operations in Venezuela,” it said in a statement.

The decision has “immediate effect,” he said.

The Dallas, Texas-based company explained that the economic sanctions of the Donald Trump administration to Venezuela prohibit the broadcast of Globovisión and the television channel of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela, PDVSA TV.

However, he said that the transmission of both channels is required by the license granted by the government of Nicolás Maduro to provide pay television service in Venezuela.

For his part, opposition leader Juan Guaidó assured in his Twitter account that he is evaluating “possible reactions” and that he is “contacting the service provider” in order to “meet the demands” that the socialist government made to the satellite platform.

The decision “is one more consequence that a dictatorship, supported by drug trafficking and the violation of human rights, is usurping power,” wrote Guaidó, recognized as the president in charge of Venezuela for fifty countries, led by the United States.

Washington has been leading international pressure against the Maduro government since January 2019, whose re-election in May 2018 it considers fraudulent and to whom it attributes widespread corruption and serious human rights abuses.

In this framework, the Trump administration has imposed a battery of economic sanctions, including a de facto embargo on Venezuelan crude, key to the economy of the former oil power.

The suspension leaves some 2 million subscribers in limbo in a country where traditional cable operators experience constant failures in their services. In some cases, the termination of the service only covers local channels, allowing viewing of international channels, but the bulk of clients report a total restriction on programming.

According to the state-owned Conatel, for the second quarter of 2019 DirecTV covered 45.32% of the subscription television market, estimated at 4.3 million clients in that period.

“This measure affects me a lot because DirecTV was practically the only entertainment option we had at home, all the channels stopped being seen,” Ennyen Reyes, a 30-year-old merchant living in Cabimas, Zulia state, told . ( western Venezuela), and a client of the operator for 12 years.

“Channel not available” is read on the screen by Jennifer Vera, a 38-year-old artist agent who used to watch series and movies on the platform. “This seems crazy to me, even more so in this quarantine season,” he lamented, alluding to the confinement decreed in the country since March 16 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the Venezuelan government has not ruled on the decision.

