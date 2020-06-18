AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the global economy with unprecedented speed. Here are some global events on Wednesday related to the virus, jobs and business

BANKS:

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation of America (FDIC), an independent agency that protects deposits from banks, reported that the profits of these fell 70% in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that they quadrupled the money reserved against the expected losses.

The net income of banks It totaled $ 18.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, according to the FDIC. Last year, revenue was $ 42.2 billion. Deposits soared to $ 1.24 trillion in the first quarter, compared to $ 258 billion in the previous quarter, as many people decided to exit the stock market.

JOB:

– AT&T informed the Communications Workers of America union that it plans to cut more than 3,400 jobs office and technical across the country in the coming weeks. The company will also close more than 250 of its Mobility and Cricket Wireless stores, impacting 1,300. jobs retailers.

AT&T added that the store closings reflect the growing shift from consumers to online shopping.

– Study by Oxford Economics think tank says UK creative industry could lose £ 74bn in revenue this year and one in five of £ 2m jobs in the UK creative sector it could be lost.

TRAVELS:

– Southwest Airlines extended until September its promise to reserve planes « light » enough to leave the intermediate seats unoccupied, although the airline, which does not assign seats, will not prevent people from choosing them.

The airlines Americans have promised to intensify precautionary measures for passengers, such as the mandatory use of face masks. The unions of the airlines They want the government to make face masks a federal rule, such as a ban on smoking in airplane toilets, but the United States Federal Aviation Administration has refused to intervene.