Atrys strengthens its presence in Portugal with the purchase of Genetyca ICM

Atrys Health, a Spanish company that provides precision medical diagnosis and treatment services and a pioneer in the fields of telemedicine and next-generation radiotherapy, has signed a purchase agreement for the Portuguese company Genetyca ICM SA, (“Genetyca”) .

Genetyca, a Portuguese company at the forefront of genetic diagnosis and predictive and preventive medicine, has a highly specialized medical team and the Medical Genetics Laboratory with the largest portfolio in the sector in the country, consolidating itself, together with the central laboratory in Spain, as one of the main global providers of genetics in the Iberian Peninsula.

With this acquisition, Atrys consolidates its activity in Portugal as a reference in the field of genetics, providing the medical community and users with a complete catalog of genetic diagnostic and prevention tests. The activity will complement the oncological diagnosis and treatment operations provided by Atrys in the country, from the acquisition of Lenitudes.

Based in Porto, the Medical Genetics Laboratory holds one of only three private sector licenses issued by the Health Regulatory Authority in Portugal, which places it as a service provider for both the National Health Service and the main private health centers and groups. In its client portfolio, Genetyca works with the main public hospitals in the north of Portugal, as well as with the main private health centers, actively collaborating in R&D projects with Portuguese public universities.

With the integration of the company into Atrys, genetics will constitute one of the pillars of the excellence of the services provided by Atrys through Lenitudes, dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

In order to Santiago de Torres, President of Atrys, “the operation responds to the desire to strengthen our presence in Portugal – Atrys’ second market on the continent-, complements our lines of work in the country and will raise the standards of clinical practice for our precision diagnostic activity . “

In 2021, it is estimated that Genetyca will reach a turnover of 1.6 million euros and an EBITDA of 0.3 million euros.