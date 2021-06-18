Atrys Health enters bullish phase on the stock market today

The month of June is being the month of recovery for Atrys Health, which since last June 3 has experienced significant increases in the value of its securities, going from 8.32 euros to 9,300 euros in those that closed the day yesterday and on which its value is maintained today.

Likewise, the diagnostic services and medical treatment company is positioned with a accumulated annual of 4.49%.

But not only the value of its shares lives these rises, Atrys changes its cycle and goes from ‘rebound’ to bull phase and an overall score that ranges from the previous 4.5 to the current 7.5 points, that is, up to three more than in its previous assessment.

The technical stock market indicators that reinforce this good note due to its positive value are the upward trend in the long and medium term, the total rapid positive moment, the increasing volume in the long term and the range of decreasing amplitude in the medium term. As less favorable indicators we find the slow total moment, the medium-term volume and the long-term amplitude range.