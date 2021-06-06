Atrys becomes the second most valuable of BME Growth after the takeover by Aspy

Related news

Atrys Health Launches the capital increase with which it completes the absorption of Aspy. A premiere that has served him to achieve a capitalization of 520 million euros and thus become the second most valuable company of those listed in the segment of companies in expansion of BME Growth, behind Proeduca Altus.

The admission to trading on the market of the 24.3 million new Atrys shares came on Thursday. This Friday, they are trading higher, reaching 8.5 euros per share. Up to this point, the accumulated revaluation since debut of the medical services company in 2016 reached 480%.

Due to the exchange equation established in the takeover by Aspy, it had finally been indicated a valuation of 9.05 euros per share. On the eve of this transaction with which the absorption of the occupational risk prevention company was completed, Atrys had a capitalization of 316.3 million euros.

New shareholding map

As a result of the operation, Atrys now has a free-float close to 38% of its share capital. Its hard core of shareholders include the former president of Aspy, José Elías Navarro; the company’s own management team, the firm Inveready, Caser Seguros, MCH, the Ybarra Careaga family (Onchena) and definitely the owners of the Mayoral textile (Global Portfolio Investments).

The opa of Atrys by Aspy -which was also listed on BME Growth- was accepted for 99.75% of the share capital of the latter. The majority also opted for the option to exchange shares, which was one of the key requirements for the success of the operation.

With this takeover, Atrys has grown to more than 2,000 employees and aims to reach the 175 million euros of proforma turnover this year. An objective to which the fact that it will now operate the 234 Aspy centers as places for the extraction and collection of samples for its laboratories will contribute.

The president of Atrys, Santiago de Torres, has indicated that the new perimeter of the company places it in “a privileged position from which to undertake our next stage of growth.”

In addition, it has aimed towards the objective of “expanding prominence in the scope of precision cancer diagnosis and treatment and to strengthen our leadership in the field of telemedicine in the Spanish language worldwide “with an eye on the jump to the Continuous Market. A move that is not mandatory until reaching 1,000 million of capitalization.