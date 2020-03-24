Atresplayer Premium reveals more details and secrets of ‘Venom’ in a special broadcast on March 27

Very little is missing for ‘Veneno’, the expected fiction of Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi for Atresplayer Premium, to see the light. However, its premiere on March 29 will not be as originally thought, since the coronavirus forced the filming of the series to stop, so only the first episode of Cristina Ortiz’s story will be broadcast.

Isabel Torres in a frame of ‘Veneno’

However, Atresmedia does not want to miss the opportunity with one of the most striking fictions of the season. Paying attention to this, Friday, March 27 at 1:00 p.m.two days before the premiere, they have scheduled a special broadcast with Los Javis, where the creators will analyze the series, revealing new details and secrets, as well as giving fans the opportunity to see the first minutes of ‘Poison’ for the first time. In addition, several cast members and other surprise guests will also be joining.

Under the name of ‘Event!’Atresplayer Premium has prepared a new format in which to present the platform’s original productions online. So that, this space will also be available in open through Atresplayer and on the platform’s social networks on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, allowing those who have not contracted the payment service to follow the broadcast live.

The life and death of Cristina Ortiz

Based on “¡Digo! Ni puta ni santa”, the official memoirs of La Veneno written by Valeria Vegas, ‘Veneno’ seeks to narrate the origins of Cristina Ortiz and how it developed a complicated life in which he fought for the rights and representation of the LGTB collective until his death. The fiction is made up of 8 episodes of 50 minutes each, counting on Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago and Jedet to bring this icon to life at different times in her life.

