Atresmedia: growth and upward trend

Atresmedia valuation ratios

Atresmedia is the leading communication group in Spain and it presents healthy accounts that allow it to face the start of the economic cycle by sounding out new investments seeking greater growth. At the same time, the valuation multiples of their shares are quite attractive (PER less than 10x) and they are listed at a discount compared to comparables, therefore receives a positive evaluation from a fundamental point of view (see “Media: comparative analysis and assessment”).

Evolution of the total score of Atresmedia in the last 4 years

Atresmedia receives a total score of 8 out of a maximum of 10 possible with our quantitative technical indicators programmed to trend. A high score that is only achievable when most of the patterns we analyze (trend, momentum, volume and volatility) in the two programmed time frames (medium and long term) are favorable to higher price rises.

Atresmedia on daily chart with amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

The price series has built a structure of increasing significant highs / lows over the last 6 months that has made it possible to replace the downward dynamics that dominated the price from 2017 to the second part of 2020. We think that the price has formed a ground and that you can work with a scenario of sustained rises. The 200-session simple moving average is the main reference and, as long as the price remains above, you can look for long or long positions. An approximation to the recent minimum located at 3.77, which is an approximation of the bullish guideline and an average of 40 sessions, seems a good place if we consider joining the bullish fund “just” released..

