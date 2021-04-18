Atresmedia, Fluidra, Logista and Cellnex

Related news

The selective Spanish choke again with 8,600 points because of the banking sector.

Nonetheless, last night’s good close on Wall Street should help us see a good weekly close.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

1) Atresmedia: It seems that the corrections are left behind by regaining the medium-term moving average and now, as long as it does not return to below 3.60 euros, we have potential to see it slightly above 3.80 euros.

2) Fluidra: Keep going up and breaks the 26 euro mark. Now we just have to watch that the 26 euros are not lost in order to continue betting on the value.

3) Logistician: It marks new annual highs although its closing was not glued to its highs of the day so We must wait for the week to end with an excess of those 17.37 euros to be able to think of more uploads.

4) Cellnex: Has closed the capital increase for 7,000 million dollars with strong demand and is now prepared to attack the resistance it has on yesterday’s close between 45.5 and 46.5 euros. We will have to be very attentive to this price level because its breakdown would leave us a strong buy signal with the objective of seeing even new all-time highs if we do not lose 44 euros sooner.

Evolution of the values ​​under follow-up Eduardo Bolinches