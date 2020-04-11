They, who so often received the applause of the fans, are now those who unite under the slogan #TennisUnited to return that ovation to all of society for the work that is being done these days. All at home, all collaborating for the cause, all united fighting against the coronavirus. Grigor Dimitrov, Roger Federer, Simona Haleo or Naomi Osaka are just some of the players ATP Y WTA that appear in this video to thank the effort of the people. Thank you!

This is bigger than tennis. Ready? P̶l̶a̶y̶.̶ Stay. Together with the @wtawe are #TennisUnited – pic.twitter.com/uCRDe19S3R – ATP Tour (@atptour) April 11, 2020

.