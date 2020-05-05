The leaks finally came true. A somewhat vague and ambiguous reality, but endowed with officiality in its first act. The ITF, ATP, WTA and the four Grand Slams have joined together to help the bulk of tennis players on the circuit with an aid package of around $ 6 million. After a month and a half of quarantine, with a prolonged hiatus on the circuit, and the pressure exerted by the best rackets in the world and their projects, the tournaments have decided to get down to work.

In this official statement that has been published by all the entities involved in this decision, there are no great details, but some specifications that could be interesting in terms of how all this will be applied in the future. The Player Relief Program is a joint initiative of the aforementioned governing bodies, which will allocate just over $ 6 million to more than eight hundred players on the circuit. As detailed in the statement, the distribution of money will be made equally between players. Another important detail to consider is that of eligibility.

We remember how the initiative promoted by Novak Djokovic was based on a gradual system, in which the best players in the world would put more money. This amount would decline until it reached number 100 in the world, but its recipients would be the players between 250 and 700 in the world, which leaves behind some specific cases of tennis players who are not in the same need for reasons of money accumulated throughout his career than others. In this Player Relief Program it seems that this will not be the case, since as detailed in the note, “the eligibility for the Player Assistance System will take into account the current ranking of the player, as well as previous earnings throughout his career, and will be done according to different criteria that will have to be accepted and shortened by all interested parties. “

In addition, all entities make it clear that players and other parties are available to continue conducting auctions, donations, etc. to help expand the amount of this common fund and thus the economic distribution is greater and better for all players who do so. will receive. It is, without a doubt, a step forward in making official, after more than a month of lethargy, what tennis was crying out for: financial aid, the criteria of which have yet to be agreed, which helps to safeguard the structures of this sport in these moments of our story absolutely unpublished. The fact that the top leaders unite and put aside their differences is great news, too, although we must wait to see what concrete actions they decide to take in their next step: establish the specific modus operandi when it comes to distributing the amounts. of money. All this will happen soon, but in the meantime, the first foundations for the aid we have been waiting for have just been laid.

