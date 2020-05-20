The double agreement that the ATP It may be a little late but it is still highly relevant news in an individual sport like tennis. The governing body of men’s tennis has signed two alliances in order to cover an obvious need in the elite competitor: the mental health.

The ATP has reached an agreement with ‘Sporting Chance’, a company founded by former soccer player Tony Adams, dedicated to providing help and coverage in the mental health of the elite athlete, creating a space and a continuous service to work related mental aspects with anxiety or depression, the psychological effect of this pandemic or factors derived from periods of injury.

“We are delighted to be working with ATP to support its players in this difficult time,” said Tony Adams of the deal. “The challenges that all sports and sports professionals are experiencing in this pandemic will affect us all in different ways. I started Sporting Chance twenty years ago with the idea of ​​creating a safe place for professional and elite athletes to work in their mental and emotional health. Reaching out to those in need right now is important to me and working with organizations like ATP is a pleasure. “

With this agreement, players will have access to professional teams of therapists 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in order to be able to be attended to in all the psychological situations that the players are going through. “Being mentally strong is as important as physical strength in tennis and taking care of the mental health of our players and staff is a key priority for us,” said ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi.

Similarly, and perpendicularly, the ATP has reached an agreement with ‘Headspace’, a multinational company dedicated to what is known as’ mindfulness9, meditation and mental fitness through multiple online content in its application. Its programs, focused on meditation as a vehicle to find emotional balance, and which are already used by many circuit players, will have at their disposal a comprehensive institutional service.

