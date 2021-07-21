ATP Umag 2021: One of lime and one of sand for the Spanish

The Spain navy He continues his journey through Croatian lands and today he lived a bittersweet day. Beyond the already mentioned victory of Carlos Alcaraz, two tennis players debuted in the tournament of Umag. The first of them, Bernabé Zapata, confirmed his great form after knocking down Pablo Cuevas in a match as intense as his own character: he came back after being one set down, went 4-0 in the third set only for the Uruguayan to reestablish equality and make it 4-4, and finally got a break that allowed him to close the duel (4-6, 6-2, 6-4).

For its part, Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper lived the opposite situation before Gianluca Mager. It started like a howitzer, closing the first set without giving up a single game, but the push from the transalpine and the humid conditions on the Croatian coast weighed heavily and the game turned on its script, with the final defeat of the Spanish player (0-6, 6-3, 6-3).

Other first round results:

Marco Cecchinato d. Aljaz Bedene (5) 6-1, 6-4

Duje Ajdukovic (WC) d. Andrea Collarini (Q) 6-3, 6-2

Daniel Altmaier (Q) d. Corentin Moutet 5-7, 6-1 Ret.

Damir Dzumhur d. Filip Horansky (Q) 6-4, 6-3

Alessandro Giannessi (Q) d. Jiri Vesely 7-6 (4), 7-5

Andrej Martin d. Renzo Olivo (LL) 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1)