Corentin Moutet (Paris, 21 years old and 75th in the world) is one of the great promises that the veteran French tennis player can refresh together with Ugo Humbert (Metz, 21st and 42nd). This year in Doha, he excelled by beating Milos Raonic, Fernando Verdasco and Stan Wawrinka one after the other, before falling in the final to Russian intractable Andrey Rublev. And last year he reached the third round of Roland Garros, his favorite tournament. But, aside from his tennis quality, Moutet is known on the circuit for his musical virtuosity.

His quality as a pianist (he also plays the guitar) was already known among his peers and during this period of confinement, he has uncovered himself as a more than decent rapper. Co, as he is nicknamed, has been writing his own lyrics for a couple of years and thanks to the season stoppage he has had time to unleash his other musical vein by interpreting them. Moutet posts his songs on Instagram. “I take music as therapy because it is nice to write and get rid of everything I feel inside, both good and bad. I also like connecting with people on social media through music. Even if you don’t speak the same language, you can speak to many people through it, “Moutet told the ATP official website.

“The days can be long in tournaments, so I wanted to do more. Normally, I write, sing, or rap most of the time now. I try to write every day about my feelings or anything else I can think of, “explains the Parisian player, a young admirer of Rafa Nadal and a compulsive user of video games, who has had time now to better elaborate his songs.” I am very happy because I received many nice messages from everyone, including players and some coaches, “says Corentin, who warns: “My best songs are others that I did in the studio and I have on my phone, but I haven’t put them on Instagram yet. I will continue to share my music even when the circuit resumes. “