ATP Stuttgart. Feliciano-Shapovalov is suspended due to rain with equal sets

The rain made an appearance in the German city of Stuttgart to prevent the completion of Thursday’s day corresponding to the second round of the table. Feliciano López and Denis Shapovalov They starred in the great match of the day in the last turn and after a 6-2 of the Canadian, the left-hander from Toledo balanced the duel in the tiebreaker of the second set 7-2. They will have to resume the meeting on Friday and the one to go back to the track for their quarterfinal clash. Up to 17 direct aces from Shapovalov in the two races played. Comment on the great surprise of the day with the victory of the very young Swiss Dominik Stricker against the Miami champion, Hubert Hurkacz.

Results of the day

D. Stricker to H Hurkacz, 7-6 (5) and 7-6 (5) U. Humbert to Y. Hanfmann, 7-6 (9) and 6-2 F. Auger-Aliassime to L. Harris, 6- 3 and 7-6 (4) S. Querrey to J. Duckworth, 6-4 and 7-6 (7) M. Cilic to N. Basilashvili, 6-3 and 6-2 A. De Miñaur to J. Thompson, 6-7 (8), 6-3 and 6-4 J. Rodionov to P. Gojowczyk, 5-3 and ret.

