ATP Stuttgart 2021. Cilic meets Aliassime in the final

Marin cilic you can find a balm in the ATP 250 Stuttgart 2021, a tournament that came in very need of confidence and even more so of titles. And it is that the award-winning Croatian tennis player has not lifted a trophy since he did it at Queen’s 2018, and it is again on grass where he will have an ideal opportunity to achieve it. He defeated in the semifinals Jurij Rodionov after the Austrian had to retire with 6-3 1-0 against. Felix Auger-Aliassime will be the rival of Marin in the fight for the title.