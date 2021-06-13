ATP Stuttgart 2021. Cilic is proclaimed champion and finds the light at the end of the tunnel

Marin cilic He has gone through very difficult times in recent years, but he is looking to hold on to the elite and return to the noble zone of the ranking. In a splendid week with the dispute of the ATP 250 Stuttgart 2021, the Croatian player adds what is already his 19th ATP title, and the first since 2018. He did it after winning Felix Auger-Aliassime in the grand final by a score of 7-6 (2) 6-3, displaying enormous clairvoyance at service and being right at peak moments. He rises to 37th place in the ATP rankings and could be seeded at Wimbledon 2021 if he continues to win matches.