ATP Sttutgart. Shapovalov and De Miñaur are out of combat

Intense day of tennis in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 from Stuttgart over the grass. The big news has been the eliminations of Denis Shapovalov Y Alex de Miñaur. The Canadian, who had just resolved his match against Feliciano López the day before, could not later with the reborn on the grass Marin Cilic, falling 7-5 and 7-6 (3). For his part, De Miñaur was unable in the last shift of the day with the young Austrian guest Jurij Rodionov, giving up in the sudden death of the third set (3-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (4)). Sam Querrey beat Dominik Stricker 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4) and 6-3 and Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Ugo Humbert 7-6 (5) and 7-6 (8).