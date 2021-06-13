ATP ranking: Tsitsipas dangerously close to Nadal

Finished Roland Garros 2021 and he did it with the victory of Novak Djokovic in the final, coming back two sets to zero against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Serbian prevailed in a highly contested tournament, where several times he met rivals who put him on the ropes, but he always emerged victorious to reach his Grand Slam number 19. As for ATP Ranking Regarding after Roland Garros, Nole increases his difference compared to Medvedev and, except for an unexpected turn in these weeks, he will continue to maintain it after Wimbledon.

Top 15 ATP Rankings after Roland Garros 2021

Novak gets 800 more points, already leaving Daniil Medvedev almost 2000 points apart. The Russian can score a lot of points on this grassy tour, but only a total debacle from Djokovic (and considering he would only lose 1000 in London) and several tournaments by the Russian would make the omelette flip. It doesn’t look like there is a change of hands at number 1 in the short term. At least before the North American cement tour.

With its end in Paris, Stefanos Tsitsipas He goes up one place to place fourth, thus achieving the best Ranking of his entire career. The Greek already looks at Rafael Nadal, the next in the ranking. It depends on his grass tour that he can beat a Rafa who defends semis in the tournament, while Stefanos only the first round, so he has a good chance to score a lot of points.

Who comes out of the Top 10 is Diego schwartzman. The Argentine could not defend the semis of 2020 and loses that place in favor of Roberto Bautista. There will be a nice fight for that tenth place in the coming weeks as the Spaniard defends the semi-finals at Wimbledon. That could be used by Peque to regain that place that he has lost in this tournament.

Best Historical Ranking also for Casper ruud, after his big tournament and almost achieved the same Cristian Garin, who rises four places to be 19th, just one of his best ATP rankings. Lose four Jannik Sinner, which comes out of the Top 20 (23rd), but because of the points he has added in recent months and how well he is doing in the Race (9th), the logical thing would be to see him approach the Top 10 soon.

He also manages to break the barrier of his best Ranking Alexander Davidovich, which is 35º, going up eleven places. He is on the verge of being seeded at Wimbledon, which this year will not apply formulas to determine the order of its seeds. Cilic would also be left out, for the moment, which is 37th, moving up 10 places, after winning in Stuttgart.

Two youngsters under 20 who are hitting hard also achieve their best classification. One is Lorenzo Musetti, which is already 61st in the Ranking, rising 15 places, while Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image he is 78th, improving 19 positions compared to last time.