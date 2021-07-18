ATP Ranking. Pablo Carreño, one step away from returning to the top10

The first ATP 500 title of Pablo Carreño In Hamburg it has helped him to climb two positions in the ranking that, although it seems little, serves to place him 11th in the world, 400 points from the top10 that Denis Shapovalov closes this week. Casper ruud, champion in Bastad, also returns to his best ranking ever (14th).

A little lower, it hurts to see how John isner it continues to plummet and is already out of the top40. Things are better for Federico Coria after his first ATP final (63rd) or Kevin Anderson (74th), who after winning at Newport hit a promotion of 39 positions. By the way, French Arthur Rinderknech It will debut in the top 100 of the ATP rankings.