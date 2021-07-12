ATP Ranking. Novak Djokovic keeps his gap at the top

Even though we knew that Novak Djokovic would continue at the top of the table no matter what happened in this Sunday’s finals, a defeat against Matteo Berrettini would have meant a certain movement within the group of Los top10. For example, to push the Italian to his best ranking as a professional, a hypothesis that was ultimately not fulfilled. The reality was what the Serbian wanted, that of a player superior to all the others who has already chained three Grand Slams this season. His latest conquest serves to keep his distance from his most immediate pursuers, confirming the authority with which he has endeavored to govern the ATP ranking.

Thus, the Belgrade player retains the privilege of continuing to be the best tennis player in the world, signing a gap of 1,743 points with respect to Daniil Medvedev, who remained in the second round of the London tournament. Alexander Zverev returns to fifth place in the world by pushing away a Dominic Thiem who did not present his candidacy this summer due to injury. Matteo Berrettini, new runner-up, ahead of Roger Federer in the fight for eighth position, although the most important jump in this group is that of Denis Shapovalov, who will close the top10 from tomorrow thanks to the semifinals harvested in the AELTC.

In the next car, the main protagonist of the top20 is Hubert hurkacz, the other unexpected semifinals of the edition. The Pole climbs to 11th in the ranking and breaks his previous ceiling. We will also see grow Felix-Auger Aliassime after his first Grand Slam quarterfinals (15th) already Cristian Garin, which reached the second week (18th). Things did not go so well for Roberto Bautista who, despite being the Spanish who went the furthest, could not defend the great result he obtained a couple of years ago, which will lead him to drop four places (14th) and leave the top10.

Good news also for Karen khachanov that climbs four steps (25º), Cameron norrie with the best ranking (32nd), Marton fucsovics and a jump of almost ten units (39º), Sebastian korda to the rescue of American tennis (46th) or a Lloyd Harris step by step he has managed to rejoin the group of the fifty best in the world (50th). Another one that has taken a fantastic momentum is Ilya Ivashka when placing in the 63º of the table, a position above Marcos Giron (64º), and twelve above James duckworth (75º), another who can also leave Great Britain very happy.

If we now look at the faces that have been most affected this fortnight, we have to talk about three names that will drop quite a few positions from tonight, when the rankings are officially updated. Sam querrey it will drop thirteen positions, to 67º; Kei nishikori it will go down fifteen positions, to 68º; while Guido pella it will also fall fifteen positions, to 74th. As for ours, two players who leave with a smile in terms of numbers: Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image returns to release its best ranking ever (72º) and Pedro Martinez returns to the top 100 after signing third round at Wimbledon (95th).

Illustrious names outside the top100

Beyond the first hundred we also find news, although it is not as positive as the ones we have been reviewing. For example, the output of Lucas Pouille (101º) immersed in a very dark spiral of results that seems to have no end. In the same way, almost twenty positions will be those that descend Fernando Verdasco, up to 125th in the world table. Among them, a reborn Andy Murray he remains at the gates of the elite (102nd) thanks to his two victories in London in the main draw. Three veterans who keep fighting not to say goodbye to the privileges that the top 100 always gives you.