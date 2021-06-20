ATP Ranking | Humbert approaches the top 20

Ugo Humbert He has lived through a sensational week with his title in Halle and is one of the players to be reckoned with at Wimbledon 2021. His great work in Germany has made him climb six positions in the ranking and place himself in the 25th place in the world, thus achieving his best professional ranking. Another of the great beneficiaries this week has been the British Cameron norrie that with his runner-up in Queen’s climbs seven positions and is placed in 34th place and thus be seeded at Wimbledon. However, within the top 100, it is the Argentine Federico Coria who has improved his ranking the most, climbing 13 positions and now being 90 in the world. Mention also to the three-position rise of Carlos Alcaraz, who without playing this week has seen how he has climbed a couple of positions before Wimbledon. In the descents section, the fall in Feliciano lopez (89º, -25) or Gilles Simon (93, -22).