ATP Ranking. Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner break their roof

This week we have several protagonists within the ATP ranking and the last update that we will see from this Monday. Of course, Hubert hurkacz is one of the proper names after having harvested in the Miami Masters 1000 the most successful title of his young career, a trophy that places him directly within the top twenty in the world. Specifically, in No. 16 of the classification. The trip that has gotten him has not been bad either Jannik Sinner (# 22) to the table, jumping nine spots and falling just 16 points away from stepping on the top 20 for the first time in his career. Two tennis players who go to more in every way and statistics.

With respect to top10, just one change to highlight. A few weeks ago we listened to Alexander Zverev complaining about the new ranking system, where frozen spots were blocking the way for the best-performing tennis players. “How is it possible that Roger Federer, without playing a single tournament in thirteen months, is he still above me? Well, this question will no longer have to be asked by the German, since from today his name will appear on the sixth step and that of the Swiss on the seventh. Above, Djokovic and Medvedev continue to coexist with a distance of more than 1,000 points. Under, Roberto Bautista it continues to gain ground and dangerously close to Berrettini’s 10th place.

If we keep scrolling the leaderboard vertically, several names could stand out due to their movements. For example, the return of Taylor fritz to the top30 and the output of the same group Dan evans, small points that could define whether or not both will be seeded in the important events. The one who has hit a real slump due to not stopping his crown at the Miami Masters 1000 is John isner, who loses ten positions and will be world No. 38 tomorrow at almost 36 years old.

The best news this week involves five tennis players who will taste the best ranking of their youngsters in a few hours. They are Alexander Bublik (# 42), Lloyd Harris (#fifty), Sebastian korda (# 64), Emil ruusuvuori (# 76) and Lorenzo Musetti (# 90). Of all this group, the most brutal jump is that of Korda, who climbs 23 positions (even above Hurkacz’s 21) after signing the quarterfinals in the Miami tournament, where he was blocked by Andrey Rublev.

Italy, closer and closer

Those who do not stop adding soldiers to the great battle are the Italians, a country that will have ten representatives in the top 100 this coming week. The last to get on the boat was Gianluca Mager, champion in the Challenger Marbella and, therefore, awarded a return ticket to the group of the hundred best in the world. Above Italy we have a triple tie between Spain, France and USA, the three powers with eleven players in this select strip. A nice fight to consider between now and the end of the season.