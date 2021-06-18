ATP Queen’s. Norrie keeps British options and waits for Tiafoe-Shapovalov in the semis

The British had many assets with their tennis players in this edition of Queen’s. It has finally been the southpaw Cameron norrie the last local survivor in this prestigious event on grass. He has beaten left-handed Jack Draper in the fratricidal clash 6-3, 6-3 to make his fourth semis of the year, his great take-off. You will have to wait to see who your rival is and it is that the rain has prevented the start of the Tiafoe-Shapovalov you must complete the quarterfinals. They will have to double their efforts on Saturday.